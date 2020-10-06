Push to rename Fort Hood after Houston-area war hero

Sgt. Roy Benavidez, of El Campo, is a highly-decorated Green Beret and was given the Medal of Honor by President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

HOUSTON — There’s a push to get Fort Hood renamed after a war hero from the Houston area.

Even though President Donald Trump is tweeting against the idea, U.S. military leaders this week said they are open to the idea of renaming a number of major bases and installations bearing the names of Confederate military commanders.

LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens, has been advocating for Fort Hood to be renamed after Sgt. Roy Benavidez, of El Campo. In 1981, Benavidez, the highly-decorated Green Beret, was given the Medal of Honor by President Ronald Reagan. It is the highest military honor the U.S. has for valor.

“If there was a real-life Rambo, it would be Sgt. Roy Benavidez and Fort Hood should be named after him,” LULAC National President, Domingo Garcia, said.

In 1968, Benavidez volunteered to help rescue a dozen or so wounded soldiers surrounded by a thousand North Vietnamese troops.

Armed with only a knife, he jumped from a helicopter, ran through gunfire, and loaded the soldiers onto the aircraft.

That aircraft crashed. He then pulled out the soldiers, cared for them and directed airstrikes as they waited to be evacuated.

“He was so injured and severely wounded, that they put him in a body bag for dead and he had to spit at the soldier zipping the bag to let them know he was alive,” Garcia said.

Fort Hood is the largest U.S. military base in the world. It’s named for General John Bell Hood of Kentucky, who fought for the Confederacy.

"This is a relic of the 1950s and 60s anti-civil rights movement to name military facilities after failed Confederate generals,” Garcia said.

But the Commander-in-chief of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Paul Gramling, told us over the phone that his group is adamantly against renaming Army bases. He says the names are symbols of respect, not hate.

Benavidez's children say their father, who died in 1998, would have been honored and humbled to know people would want to rename Fort Hood after him.

