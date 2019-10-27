NEW YORK — The memoir Prince started but didn't finish before his 2016 death is ready for his fans to read. And his collaborator, Dan Piepenbring, is telling all on how "The Beautiful Ones" finally came together.

The book, from Spiegel & Grau, goes on sale Tuesday.

Piepenbring said panic, shock and joy swept over him when he was chosen by Prince. They met face-to-face for about 15 hours before the superstar's death from an accidental drug overdose.

Prince had written just 28 pages, leaving Piepenbring searching for a way to complete the book. He found it at Prince's Paisley Park, using photos and other artifacts from the icon's childhood and early career.

In the book, Prince looks back on how conflicts between his parents played out in his life.

