A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation says Prince Andrew has been uncooperative in the inquiry.

Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein's New York mansion, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said prosecutors and the FBI had contacted Prince Andrew's lawyers and requested to interview him as part of the investigation.

Berman said that “to date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation."

Andrew announced last year that he was withdrawing from his royal duties amid renewed attention of his friendship with Epstein, and a woman's claim that she had several sexual encounters with the prince starting when she was 17.

Andrew has denied any sexual contact with the woman.

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein is set to return to court Wednesday, July 31, 2019, to face sex trafficking charges just days after he was found injured in his cell. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

AP