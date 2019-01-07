DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. — Police in south Georgia are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday they’re trying to locate Hannah Burlison. The girl is missing from Climax, GA, about an hour north of Tallahassee across the state line.

She was last seen at 6 p.m. on Sunday, police said, and is described as 5-foot-1 and 126 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to have had her hair in a bun and was wearing a dark t-shirt, black and white running shorts and either maroon Nike shoes or black Converse shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the girl to contact Decatur County investigators Vincent Edmond (229-400-8020) or Elijah McCoy (229-400-8004).

