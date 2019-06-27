WAYNESBORO, Ga. — Police in the Augusta area are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

The Waynesboro Police Department posted to Facebook Thursday morning that Ja’mijh Turner had gone missing.

The 12-year-old was described as a black girl standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 90 pounds, who had her hair in braids when she was last seen.

She was last seen in Waynesboro, which is about 40 minutes south of Augusta, wearing a white shirt with a black and white bandanna around her head, with silver earrings.

Police are asking if anyone finds the girl or has information about her to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8029.

Waynesboro, GA Police Department Missing Juvenile Ja'maijh Turner 12 year old black female, Hgt 505, Weight 90 lbs last seen in the Pilgrim Way area wearing a blue and white shirt with a black & white bandanna around her head. She...

MORE MISSING IN GEORGIA

Mattie's Call issued for 14-year-old girl who has mental illnesses

Man with schizophrenia reported missing in Clayton County

Authorities search for missing woman in Troup County