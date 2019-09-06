WASHINGTON -- Chaos and panic erupted during the Capital Pride Parade in Dupont Circle Saturday.

Many people began running away from the scene where some attendees claim they heard gunshots.

DC police said there was not an active shooter but did say someone in the crowd yelled there was a gun. This caused people to panic and start running.

A gun was later found in someone's backpack and that man is in custody according to police. Authorities charged the man --whose identity is still unknown-- with possession of a handgun.

Only minor injuries were reported from the crowd running away.

DC police said in a news conference, 7 people were transported to a local hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Capital Pride tweeted about the incident and encouraged pride-goers to "please stay calm and get to safety."

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted about the incident saying there is no active threat to the public and that DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services is on scene treating minor injuries.

"I am grateful for all of our first responders who were on the scene quickly & for all the attendees and residents who worked quickly to help each other during those moments when celebration turned to chaos," Bowser tweeted late Saturday night. "Tomorrow, and every day, we will continue to celebrate our #DCpride. "

We will update this story as we get more information.