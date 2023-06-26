Michigan police body camera shows officers kick-in door to rescue baby being drowned by mom

Police said two children were stabbed and one of them, a 2-year-old girl, was nearly drowned by their mother.

ALBION, Mich — Editor's note: The video within this story may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

Two children, both allegedly stabbed and one nearly drowned by their mother, are being released from the hospital Monday.

Over the weekend, a 15-year-old called police to their home Saturday morning. Police heard a commotion with children screaming and asking for help.

Body camera video shows police responding to the home, kicking in the bathroom door, pulling the small child out of the bathtub and then performing life-saving measures to get her breathing again.

Once police kicked down the door, they found a 35-year-old woman holding a 2-year-old under the water in the bathtub. The officer grabbed the child, dragged her to the living room and then started live-saving measures.

Body camera video shows police officers performing CPR and patting her on the back. She eventually coughs up water and begins breathing on her own.

The two-year-old girl also had two stab wounds on her chest and throat. A four-year-old boy had cuts. Police also believe they ingested cleaning fluid.

The eight-year-old and 15-year-old girl, who also live in the home, did not appear to have any injuries. Police say the 15-year-old was the one who called for help.

The mother of the children was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment as authorities believed she also ingested cleaning fluid.

The younger children were transported to the hospital in Jackson, then transferred to Ann Arbor. They were set to be released from the hospital Monday.

Albion's Police Chief prasied the responding officers, and said they had just completed mental health training to handle situations like these.

Neighbors identified the mother as Jessica Deirdre Edward-Ricks, who is facing assault, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and four counts of neglect.

The Police chief said the woman is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.





