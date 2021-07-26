At least 8 killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said.

KANOSH, Utah — A sandstorm caused a huge 22-vehicle pileup on a Utah highway that left eight people dead, including children, authorities said.

The Sunday afternoon crashes on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh came at the end of a holiday weekend for the state that often leads to increased highway traffic. At least 10 people were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Five of the eight people killed were in one vehicle, while two others were in another vehicle, according to a news release. Another fatality was in a third vehicle. Several children were among the dead, Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Rhoden told KUTV in Salt Lake City.

“We have vehicles all over. Several vehicles tried to swerve off the roadway. We have vehicles that are flipped up on their sides,” Rhoden said. “One of the vehicles that was pulling a trailer, the trailer has pretty much completely been destroyed and is on the freeway.”

We have updated our news release to reflect the latest number of fatalities in the Millard County: 7https://t.co/P5oNefVGEC pic.twitter.com/4X1njhlW2Y — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) July 26, 2021

I-15 remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

Kanosh is located about 160 miles (258 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.