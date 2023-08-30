x
Rare blue supermoon dazzles stargazers: See photos from around the globe

Some lucky stargazers also got a glimpse of Saturn alongside the closest full moon of the year.

WASHINGTON — A rare blue supermoon — the closest full moon of the year — dazzled stargazers Wednesday night.

Saturn joined the celestial spectacle, visible alongside the moon, at least where skies were clear.

It was the second full moon of August, thus the blue label. And it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon.

The supermoon rises in the sky over the houses of Gaza City, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

The moon appeared to be bigger and brighter than usual, given its close proximity to Earth: just 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers) or so. The Aug. 1 supermoon was more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) farther away.

If you missed it, it will be a long wait: The next blue supermoon isn’t until 2037. But another regular supermoon is on the horizon at the end of September, the last one of the year.

