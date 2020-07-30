The minor accidents occurred while the vice president was traveling to campaign events in western Pennsylvania.

Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade was involved in two minor accidents while traveling to campaign events in western Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to reports.

Pence was aboard a campaign bus, when it was involved in a minor "fender bender" accident with a dump truck while making a tight curve, according to pool reporter Elizabeth Crisp, who works for Newsweek.

Following the incident, the vice president was moved to a limo for the rest of the trip while authorities worked out issues with the dump truck driver.

"I personally saw the driver of the truck get out and yell in the middle of the street before moving a nearby parking lot to talk to authorities. He was NOT happy," Crisp tweeted.

A short while later, two Pittsburgh Police motorcycle officers were involved in a collision while part of the security detail protecting Pence's motorcade.

“Pittsburgh Public Safety would like to thank Vice-President Pence and members of the United States Secret Service for the concern and attention they showed the two injured officers,” Pittsburgh Police explained in a Facebook post. “Vice-President Pence stopped to tend to the officers personally; a gesture that was greatly appreciated by the officers themselves, and by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.”

Crisp said the vice president later spoke to the dump truck driver and to one of the motorcycle officers. He left a voicemail for the other motorcycle officer involved.