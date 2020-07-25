'PAW Patrol' not canceled: Nickelodeon clears record after White House claim

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listed several now defunct police-themed shows and a LEGO set in a criticism of cancel culture.

The cartoon "PAW Patrol" has not been canceled despite a claim the White House made Friday criticizing cancel culture and how it relates to police. Nickelodeon had to correct the record.

During a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that President Donald Trump is "appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops."

Then McEnany, appearing to read off of notes at the podium, claimed "Paw Patrol," a cartoon about rescue dogs, was canceled. She also said the reality shows "Cops" and "Live PD" were canceled. And she said LEGO halted sales of a set called LEGO City Police Station.

"Cops" and "Live PD" were canceled in June. But "PAW Patrol" is alive and well.

"No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled," read a tweet from the official "PAW Patrol" Twitter account.

No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled. 🐶 — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) July 24, 2020

USA TODAY said a spokesman confirmed "PAW Patrol" is not canceled.

There was a social media campaign to remove Chase, the police dog, from "PAW Patrol" in June.

A check of LEGO's website shows the LEGO City Police Station is listed as a retired item. It's not clear when that happened, but a check of customer reviews found the last one was dated April 2020.

But LEGO still has several police-themed sets available on its website including a different Police Station set, Sky Police Air Base, Police Monster Truck Heist, Mobile Command Center, Police Highway Arrest and more.