Southwest Airlines passengers evacuate plane after smoke fills cabin following takeoff

DALLAS — Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight were forced to evacuate the plane on Sunday after smoke filled the cabin shortly after takeoff.

The Dallas, Texas-based airline said in a statement to ABC News that the flight was departing Havana, Cuba, for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday morning when the plane "reportedly experienced bird strikes to an engine and the aircraft's nose."

While the airline did not elaborate on the exact issues the "bird strikes" caused, video posted on social media showed smoke filling the cabin with passengers inside.

Southwest said the flight returned to Havana, where the passengers evacuated the plane using an inflatable slide. The customers were then bussed to a terminal and put on another flight, the airline said.

"We commend the swift, professional actions of our Pilots and Flight Attendants in responding to this event. We apologize to our Customers for the inconvenience and have reached out to address their needs and offer support," Southwest said in a statement.