Parler back on Apple's App Store after ban following US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Right-wing social media app Parler has been reinstated to Apple's app store, four months after it was kicked out over ties to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The updated version of the app includes "enhanced threat and incitement reporting tools," according to the listing on Apple's iOS App store.

The company's interim CEO told The Verge in a statement that its team "worked hard to address Apple's concerns without compromising our core mission."

According to The Washington Post, one of the changes put in place is that posts labeled as "hate" by Parler's new artificial moderation system won't be visible on iPhones. However, people looking at the app online or on other smartphones will still be able to see posts marked as "hate," by clicking through to see them, the report noted.

Before its removal from the app store, Parler, popular with supporters of former President Donald Trump, was a hotbed of hate speech, Nazi imagery, calls for violence and conspiracy theories.

Last month, Apple confirmed it had reached an agreement with Parler after "substantial conversations” over how the company planned to moderate content on its network.