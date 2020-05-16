Obamas to deliver virtual commencement addresses Saturday for 2020 class

Here is how you can watch the events Saturday coming up at 1 p.m. Central and 7 p.m. Eastern streaming live on multiple platforms and airing on TV.

WASHINGTON — Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will celebrate the Class of 2020 Saturday.

The Obamas announced again Saturday, ahead of the events with Barack Obama tweeting, asking everyone to join them at 2 p.m. Eastern Saturday May 16th for the Historically Black Colleges and Universities commencement. Then at 8 p.m. Eastern Former President Obama will hold a virtual commencement for the high school class of 2020. These will be virtual events.

Last week Obama tweeted, "I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice," the former president said. "Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones."

The event at 2 p.m. is titled "Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition," and at 8 p.m. the 2020 high school graduating class will have their event titled "Graduate Together: High School Class of 2020 Commencement."

Just go to https://graduatetogether2020.com/ to be a part of the events and watch.