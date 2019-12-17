Authorities announced Tuesday that they have found a missing 16-year-old who was kidnapped off the street Monday evening while walking in the Bronx with her mother.

"WE HAVE A VICTORY TODAY !! Karol has been found !!!," NYPD's 40th Precinct tweeted around 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

Authorities added that Karol was found in the Bronx and is safe and unharmed.

No details about her recovery have been released yet.

An Amber Alert had been issued Tuesday morning and the NYPD released surveillance video that showed four men grabbing Sanchez and forcing her into a beige sedan and driving away.

Karol Sanchez and her mother were in the city for a doctor's appointment, according to NBC New York. A reward was being offered up to $2,500.

According to authorities, they believed Sanchez was in imminent danger of serious harm.