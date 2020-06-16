Shake Shack 'horrified' NYC officers' drinks may have had bleach

The officers went to a hospital for treatment but weren't seriously harmed, The Detectives' Endowment Association said.

NEW YORK — New York City police determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

The police came to the determination after “a thorough investigation,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said in a tweet early Tuesday.

The officers had been assigned to work at a protest Monday evening in Manhattan when they stopped at the restaurant for a meal, The New York Patrolman’s Benevolent Association said in a statement. The officers determined “a toxic substance, believed to be bleach,” was added to their beverages, the statement said.

New York City news outlets WLNY and ABC7 NY reported that the incident appears to be accidental. Detectives are looking into whether the shake machine was improperly cleaned.

Shake Shack tweeted that it was “horrified” by reports of the alleged contamination. The restaurant chain said it was working with the police in the investigation. The company later tweeted, "Our team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay."

Officers across the U.S. and world have been called to watch over protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

A video that created worldwide unrest shows George Floyd, who is black, on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back while Officer Derek Chauvin presses him to the pavement with his knee on Floyd's neck. The video shows Chauvin, who is white, holding Floyd down for minutes as Floyd complains he can't breathe.