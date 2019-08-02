Häagen-Dazs announced this week a new “Spirits Collection” featuring alcohol-infused desserts will be rolling out nationwide.

The line has five new flavors: Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, Bourbon Praline Pecan, and Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee.

Häagen-Dazs will also sell Irish Cream Cookie Squares, which is a chocolate cookie topped with Irish Cream-infused ice cream that is then dipped in coated in rich dark chocolate.

The desserts only have about 0.5 percent alcohol in them so “you can indulge freely,” according to a release.

The company says the desserts will be widely available April 2019.

CNBC reports the alcohol content means buyers must be 21 years or older to purchase the product in the U.S.