RALEIGH, N.C. — A former U.S. Marine got a very special surprise ahead of Veterans Day. Yaheem Jones won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Jones is a former combat engineer in the U.S. Marine Corps, living in Creswell.
He bought lottery tickets, including a "Red Hot Richest" scratch-off for $10, from a supermarket off U.S. 64 in Washington County. He threw the tickets in his bag and left for a trip to Denver. On his way home, he checked his bags and remembered the tickets.
“I had the flight pass, my itinerary, my checked bag passes, and I see the tickets,” said Jones.
He scratched one and saw the $1 million prize. He thought it was a joke at first! Jones said, "I didn’t take my hand out of my pocket. Not one whole time!"
Jones claimed his prize on Tuesday, the day before Veterans Day. He had a choice of the lump sum of $600,000 or 20 annual payments of $50,000. He chose the lump sum and after taxes, took home $424,503.