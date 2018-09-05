Nordstrom Rack, the discount arm of the upscale department store chain, has come under fire after it was revealed that the company wrongfully accused three black teenagers of theft in a St. Louis store.

Mekhi Lee, Dirone Taylor and Eric Rogers II were shopping for prom clothes at the Brentwood Square store last week when they noticed several employees were following them in the store, according to local TV station KMOV.

After leaving the store the three were confronted by police in the parking lot who told tem that store workers believed they were shoplifting. After an investigation at the scene, the police determined that there was no theft and let the three teens go without charges.

"I was nervous the whole time," Lee told the news station. "Every time we move, they move. When we looked up, they looked up."

"The police were actually good. They understood where we were coming from and they showed us that they were just doing their job," said Rogers.

Nordstrom did not immediately respond to a USA TODAY request for comment on the situation. According to the news station, Geevy Thomas, the president of Nordstrom Rack, will be going to the area to apologize in person to the teens and their families in person.

The Nordstrom incident is just the latest in a recent string of wrongful accusations against people of color. Last month a Starbucks in Philidelphia had two black men arrested while they were waiting in their store for their friend. Shortly thereafter video appeared on social media of a Starbucks in California denying a black man the use of a bathroom while a white customer was granted access.

Starbucks has since announced plans to close over 8,000 of its U.S. stores on May 29 for racial bias training.

