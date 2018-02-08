One of the winners of the award known as the Nobel Prize for mathematics had his gold medal stolen minutes after it was given to him.

Caucher Birkar, a Kurdish refugee turned Cambridge University math professor, was among four winners of the prestigious Fields Medal on Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro.

It was an embarrassing debut for crime-ridden Rio, the first Latin American city ever to host the Fields ceremony, which takes place every four years. Less than an hour had passed since Birkar, a 40-year-old specialist in algebraic geometry, had been handed his 14-karat gold medal when his briefcase went missing.

The organizer behind the event, the International Congress of Mathematicians, said it "profoundly regrets" the incident. The group said in a statement that images from the event were being analyzed and that officials were cooperating with local police.

Birkar celebrated his achievement as a fairy tale come true for the often-beleaguered Kurds. He said he hoped "this news will put a smile on the faces of those 40 million people."

Birkar was born in a village in the ethnic-Kurdish province of Marivan, near the Iran-Iraq border. "Kurdistan was an unlikely place for a kid to develop an interest in mathematics," he said.

Despite that, he went from Tehran University, where he recounts having looked up dreamily at portraits of past Fields winners, to get political asylum and citizenship in Britain -- and establish himself as an exceptional mathematical mind.

"To go from the point that I didn't imagine meeting these people to the point where someday I hold a medal myself — I just couldn't imagine that this would come true," Birkar told Quanta Magazine. The Fields Medal recognizes the outstanding mathematical achievements of candidates who were under 40 years old at the start of the year.

At least two and preferably four people are honored each time. In 2014, Maryam Mirzakhani, from Iran, became the only female winner of the award; she died in 2017.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE ON CBSNEWS.COM.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved