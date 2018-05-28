CLOVIS, CA -- When the announcer of a softball game stated over the loudspeaker the national anthem would not be played, the crowd took tradition into their own hands.

Stands were full of proud parents, spectators and students as Clovis High School and Buchanan High School's softball teams faced off for their championship game Friday. The game was played at Fresno State University's softball diamond.

The game began in typical fashion with both team's rosters being read aloud. However, spectator Tiffany Marquez said that is when the usual ceremony of pre-game events quickly turned.

"After announcing both team rosters, without any prompting, the crowd began to stand," Marquez said. "The announcer quickly recognized why people were standing and stated, 'there will be no national anthem, let's just play softball.'"

Marquez along with the majority of the crowd was shocked.

"I almost didn't believe what I heard," Marquez said. "I don't think the majority of the crowd actually heard him because they remained standing."

That's when the announcer re-stated the fact that the national anthem wouldn't be played, causing many crowd members to begin booing.

"Music began playing over the loudspeakers as people continued to boo," Marquez recalled. "Within seconds, you could hear people in the crowd singing and the volume of their voices building together... the loudspeakers were quickly silenced as the crowd led the anthem (and it) carried throughout the stadium."

Marquez could tell she was witnessing a special moment and grabbed her phone and began recording.

"It was one of the neatest things I've ever experienced," Marquez said. "There I was standing in the middle of a true testament to unity and patriotism."

Since posting the video on her Facebook Friday, it has received over one million views. Some people have noted that the anthem was played prior to the opening game of the playoffs earlier in the evening. To that, Marquez has only one response...

"My post really wasn't about them NOT playing it, it was about the movement of the crowd when it wasn't played."

