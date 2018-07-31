MEXICO CITY — No one was killed after an Aeromexico airliner crashed in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, according to the state's governor.

Durango Gov. Jose Aispuro wrote on his Twitter account that "it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident."

The civil defense office of Durango state said shortly after taking off, the plane landed in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango. The agency published photos of a smoking but seemingly relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field. Lines of ambulances were waiting at the accident site.

Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, head of Mexico's Transport Department, said that "the plane fell upon takeoff." He said there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard.

Aeromexico said the incident involved an Embraer 190 plane with a capacity of 100 passengers on a flight from Durango to Mexico City.

President Enrique Peña Nieto tweeted that he was monitoring the accident and sent his support to the passengers and crew.

This story is developing.

