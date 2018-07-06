Prince fans are getting a special present to commemorate what would have been the singer's 60th birthday on June 7, 2018.

The Prince estate and Warner Bros. announced on Thursday that a new album of the artist's material, Piano & A Microphone 1983, will be released on Sept. 21.

The nine-track, 35-minute album features previously-unreleased material of Prince at his piano in his home studio in Chanhassen, Minn., recorded in 1983. The tracklist includes early versions of songs including Purple Rain, 17 Days, Strange Relationshipand International Lover, a cover of Joni Mitchell’s A Case Of You; and the singer's take on the 19th-century spiritual Mary Don’t You Weep, which will be featured during the end credits of Spike Lee’s forthcoming movie BlacKkKlansman, which arrives in theaters this August.

The cover art for Piano & A Microphone 1983 features a rare photo of Prince backstage during the 1999 tour, taken by the singer's former photographer and creative collaborator Allen Beaulieu.

Prince was 57 when he was found dead at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016.

