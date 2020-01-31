A Navajo Code Talker died on Friday morning in New Mexico, the Navajo Nation announced.

Joe Vandever, Sr. died in Haystack, New Mexico, on Friday. He was 96. He died from health complications, according to his family.

“The Navajo people have lost another great warrior who sacrificed more than we’ll ever know to defend our country," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

"On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we offer our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, and many other loved ones."

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2011, file photo, Leland Anthony, Arizona Rep. for Indian Health Incorp., left, speaks with Navajo code talker Joe Vandever Sr. during Native American Day at the roundhouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico. One of the few remaining Navajo Code Talkers who used their native language to confound the Japanese in World War II has died. Joe Vandever Sr. died of health complications Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Haystack, New Mexico, west of Grants, according to his family. He was 96. Tribal leaders called Vandever a "great warrior" and a "compassionate family man," and asked Navajos to keep his spirit and his family in their prayers. (Jane Phillips/The New Mexican via AP)

Vandever, Sr. was born on Feb. 5, 1923 into the Red Running Into the Water People clan, born for Two Who Came to the Water clan.

He was married for 73 years to his wife, Bessie D. Vandever, who died last year.

Vandever enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps in Santa Fe in 1943 and was honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1946.

His funeral services are being arranged with Cope Memorial Chapel in Gallup, New Mexico. He will be buried in Santa Fe National Cemetery.

His death leaves less than a handful of Navajo Code Talkers still alive.

PHOTOS: Honoring the Navajo Code Talkers Corporal Henry Bahe, Jr., left, and Pvt. First Class George H. Kirk, Navajo code talkers serving with a Marine Signal Unit, operate a portable radio set in a jungle clearing, close behind the front lines on the island of Bougainville in New Guines, (present-day Papua New Guinea) in this December,1943, U.S. Marine Corps photo. On Thursday, July 26, 2001, Navajo code talkers and their surviving relatives will be honored with Congressional Gold Medals at a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/USMC via National Archives) Navajo Code Talker Peter MacDonald sits in his home in Tuba City, Arizona. Navajo Code Talker William Tully Brown passed away June 3, 2019, Navajo Nation officials say. FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, fle photo Democratic New Mexico state Sen. John Pinto talks about his career as a lawmaker on American Indian Day in the Legislature on in Santa Fe, N.M. Pinto joined the Senate in 1977 and is 92 years old. He was a Marine who trained as a Navajo code talker during World War II. His singing of the "Potato Song" is an annual Senate ritual. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File) Navajo Code Talker Fleming Begaye Sr. passed away May 10, 2019. (Photo: Navajo Nation) Navajo Nation Code Talker David Patterson Sr. (Photo: Navajo Nation) Navajo Code Talker Peter MacDonald shows Team 12's Antonia Mejia a medal he earned for his service. Sgt. Maj. Dan Akee passed away on the morning of Oct. 14, 2016. (Photo: Arizona Governor's Office) Navajo Code Talker George James Sr. listens as US President Barack Obama speaks to the 2012 Tribal Nations Conference. George James, Sr., served at the Battle of Iwo Jima. (Photo: Marvcallo Silver/Special to 12 News) George James, Sr. enlisted in the Marine Corps when he was 17. (Photo: Marvcallo Silver/Special to 12 News) George James, Sr., was a Navajo Code Talker in WWII. (Photo: Marvcallo Silver/Special to 12 News) Navajo Code Talker Alfred Newman Navajo Code Talker Joe H. Kellwood died at 95 years old. Native American members of the Navajo Code Talkers, Bill Toledo (L), Peter MacDonald (C) and George James, Sr. (R), listen as US President Barack Obama speaks in 2012. Members of the Navajo Code Talkers Association salute during the Presentation of Colors during day one of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Pepsi Center August 25, 2008. (Photo: Getty Images) Navajo code talker Dr. Samuel Billison speaks about his days as a U.S. Marine in World War II during a Library of Congress History Project seminar at the U.S.S. Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on June 6, 2002 Members of the elite Navajo Code Talkers, the famed U.S. Marine unit who delivered unbreakable codes during World War II battles against the Japanese, look on before the start of the annual Veterans Day parade November 11, 2009. Members of the elite Navajo Code Talkers, the famed U.S. Marine unit who delivered unbreakable codes during World War II battles against the Japanese, look on before the start of the annual Veterans Day parade November 11, 2009. Navajo Nation officials say George B. Willie Sr. passed away in December 2017 at age 92. (Photo: Navajo Nation Council) World War II, Navajo code talkers for the Marine Corps are honored before the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on September 11, 2015. Native American members of the Navajo Code Talkers listen as US President Barack Obama speaks during the White House Tribal Nations Conference at the Department of the Interior. Navajo Code Talker Roy Hawthorne, Sr., died April 21, 2018. He was 92. (Photo: Navajo Nation Council) Navajo Code Talker Bill Toledo listens as US President Barack Obama speaks to the 2012 Tribal Nations Conference at the Department of Interior. Members of the elite Navajo Code Talkers, the famed U.S. Marine unit who delivered unbreakable codes during World War II battles against the Japanese, salute before the start of the annual Veterans Day parade November 11, 2009 in New York City. Edmund Harjo (C), 96, a Seminole Indian code talker and a World War II veteran of the 195th Field Artillery Battalion, poses for photographers during the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony. Frank Willetto (2nd R) of Crownpoint, New Mexico, and Keith Little (R) of Navajo, New Mexico, both were members of the Navajo Code Talkers during World War II, attend a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima. Navajo Code Talker Teddy Draper Sr. (Photo: Courtesy of Marty Thompson)

