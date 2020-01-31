A Navajo Code Talker died on Friday morning in New Mexico, the Navajo Nation announced.
Joe Vandever, Sr. died in Haystack, New Mexico, on Friday. He was 96. He died from health complications, according to his family.
“The Navajo people have lost another great warrior who sacrificed more than we’ll ever know to defend our country," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.
"On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we offer our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, and many other loved ones."
Vandever, Sr. was born on Feb. 5, 1923 into the Red Running Into the Water People clan, born for Two Who Came to the Water clan.
He was married for 73 years to his wife, Bessie D. Vandever, who died last year.
Vandever enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps in Santa Fe in 1943 and was honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1946.
His funeral services are being arranged with Cope Memorial Chapel in Gallup, New Mexico. He will be buried in Santa Fe National Cemetery.
His death leaves less than a handful of Navajo Code Talkers still alive.
RELATED ARTICLES:
• The Navajo weapon: Code Talker remembers WWII
• Navajo Code Talker has died; William Tully Brown was 96
• WWII Code Talker and longtime NM lawmaker dies at 94
• Navajo Code Talker Fleming Begaye Sr. has died
• Navajo Code Talker Alfred K. Newman dies at 94 in New Mexico