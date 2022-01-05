Oldest WWII veteran in U.S., Lawrence Brooks, dies at 112 in his New Orleans home

Brooks, a New Orleans native, was born on Sept. 12, 1909. He served in the predominantly African American Engineers Battalion.

NEW ORLEANS — The oldest living World War II veteran, Lawrence Brooks, has died. He was 112 years old.

Brooks' daughter and caregiver Vanessa Brooks confirmed his death to the Army Times, saying that he'd been in and out of New Orleans VA Hospital several times in the recent months, but was still alert, enjoying the holidays and loved watching the Saints play.

Brooks, a New Orleans native, was born on Sept. 12, 1909. He served in the predominantly African American Engineers Battalion.

Brooks' life was celebrated every year at the World War II museum, family and the community would gather to honor him and he'd be serenaded by the WWII Museum's Victory Belles.

When asked the secret to such a long life was on his 112th birthday, Lawrence Brooks said it was simple:

"No secret. Just serve God and be nice to people," he said.