What is Tick Tock Day?

HOUSTON — It’s National Tick Tock Day and no we don’t mean the popular video app.

Dec. 29 is the day dedicated to completing any unfinished business that needs to be handled by the end of the year.

Here are some examples:

Large Purchases: If you have any large business purchases before the tax year ends, now is the time to buy. Charitable Donations: If you put off donating to a charity, don’t forget to get it done by the end of the year. Flexible Savings Account: If your deductible starts over in the new year, don’t let that savings go to waste. You can purchase all sorts of things with your FSA money like bandages, thermometers, and glasses.