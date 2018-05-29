ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- The National Guardman that was swept away by flood waters in Ellicott City, Maryland while trying to rescue a woman's cat was found dead Tuesday in the Patapsco River, Howard County Police said.

Officials said 39-year-old Eddison Alexander Hermond of Severn, Md. was standing in the doorway of a restaurant trying to get inside and away from the water when a woman asked him to help rescue her cat.

He and some others made their way behind the restaurant, to help the woman. Once behind the restaurant, the others saw Hermond go underneath the water and "not surface."

According to a Twitter post, Hermond was formerly in the Air Force and was in the National Guard at the time of his death.

Nearly 10 inches of rain fell in the city on Sunday. The flash flooding led to about 30 water rescues, officials in Howard County confirmed.

