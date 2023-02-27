A Georgia husband and father vanished while walking back to his hotel in Baton Rouge. Here's what we know.

Nathan's wife, Amber Millard, spoke to 11Alive about her husband and the missing person's case.

Example video title will go here for this video

COVINGTON, Ga. — A father and husband from Covington vanished while walking back to his hotel room during a work trip in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Now his wife is searching for answers.

Nathan's wife, Amber Millard, spoke to 11Alive's Christie Diez about her husband and the case on Monday.

He was in Baton Rouge for a brief work trip, she said, that was only supposed to have about a 24-hour turnaround. Instead, according to Amber, he went missing last Wednesday night after going to a basketball game and then going to a pub with a client.

"My mind has been going nonstop, but I can't let my mind torture me, and I'm just turning it over to God and prayer, prayer, prayer, staying positive," Amber told 11Alive. "He's a loved man, a great man and we need him, we want him home."

Nathan has two teenage boys from a previous marriage, two teenage stepsons and the couple have a 7-year-old daughter together.

Here's what we know about Nathan's disappearance:

Nathan Mallard missing in Baton Rouge