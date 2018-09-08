A nasal spray is being recalled nationwide because of a microbiological contamination that could be deadly to people with certain conditions. The voluntary recall involves 0.5-ounce bottles of CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist (Lot# 173089J). It was found to be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The Food and Drug Administration said the repetitive use of the spray "can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection which can be life-threatening in certain patient populations, such as those with cystic fibrosis or immuno-compromised."

However, the CDC said healthy people could develop mild illnesses especially after exposure to water.

CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist (Credit: FDA)

"Ear infections, especially in children, and more generalized skin rashes may occur after exposure to inadequately chlorinated hot tubs or swimming pools. Eye infections have occasionally been reported in persons using extended-wear contact lenses," the CDC said on its website.

People most commonly get infected in the hospital or if they have weakened immune systems, the CDC said.

The FDA says the company has not, to its knowledge, received reports of any adverse effects from the spray. People who bought the spray should stop using it and return it or throw it away.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA