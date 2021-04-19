NASA shares images of first successful controlled helicopter flight on Mars

The space agency's helicopter team live streamed images of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flying on Mars, in the early morning hours on Monday April 19.

As NASA works to collect data from the Red Planet, the space agency's latest mission involved the first ever attempt to fly its experimental Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on the planet. And, the mission was successful!

Data from the first flight, which happened earlier Monday morning, arrived to Earth at around 6:30 a.m. Eastern (3:30 a.m. Pacific). That's when the team that handles the helicopter mission were live streaming the moment, to show their findings, along with more images from Mars showing the helicopter flying.

The triumph was hailed as a Wright Brothers moment. The mini 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) copter named Ingenuity, in fact, carried a bit of wing fabric from the 1903 Wright Flyer, which made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

NASA's helicopter team for this mission received the data downlink from Mars at the Space Flight Operations Facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“We can now say that human beings have flown a rotorcraft on another planet," project manager MiMi Aung announced to her team.

The actual flight by the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter took place earlier on Monday morning at around 3:30 a.m. Eastern. NASA's Ingenuity helicopter team were seen cheering excitedly when they realized that the helicopter was able to fly.

The team analyzed the telemetry data first, showing how the craft was able to ascend. Then, multiple images arrived through the downlink, showing the craft in the red haze of Mars. The group cheered as the images showed it was able to leave the ground in the Mars atmosphere.

Watch the stream here (data begins arriving at 37:00:)

Flight controllers in California confirmed Ingenuity’s brief hop after receiving data via the Perseverance rover, which stood watch more than 200 feet (65 meters) away. Ingenuity hitched a ride to Mars on Perseverance, clinging to the rover’s belly upon their arrival in an ancient river delta in February.

The $85 million helicopter demo was considered high risk, yet high reward.

“Each world gets only one first flight,” project manager MiMi Aung noted earlier this month. Speaking on a NASA webcast early Monday, she called it the “ultimate dream.”

Aung and her team had to wait more than three excruciating hours before learning whether the pre-programmed flight had succeeded 178 million miles (287 million kilometers) away. Adding to their anxiety: A software error prevented the helicopter from lifting off a week earlier and had engineers scrambling to come up with a fix.