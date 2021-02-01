Nancy Pelosi's house vandalized with pig's head, fake blood and a political message

A $2,000 stimulus check to Americans doesn't appear to be enough for whoever vandalized the House speaker's home.

SAN FRANCISCO — Vandals targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home early Friday, spray-painting her garage with a political message and dropping off a severed pig's head.

KPIX-TV reports police got a call around 2 a.m. about the vandalism. Pelosi was not at home and, instead, was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident.

"Cancel rent" and "we want everything" were seen spray-painted on the garage door, with $2K crossed out. The pig's head was sitting in a pool of fake blood, KRON-TV reports.

Pelosi in December championed a COVID-19 relief and spending bill that contained a $600 check for most Americans. The bill wasn't immediately signed after passing the House and Senate; President Donald Trump criticized it, demanding people should receive a $2,000 relief check instead.

The House speaker welcomed the pushback, agreeing with Trump and helped to pass a bill containing the larger, $2,000 amount. That bill was not taken up in the Senate, where Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow it to come up for a vote.

One neighbor told KPIX the vandalism at Pelosi's home doesn't really help anything.

"I don’t think that this is a useful way to go about it and it’s a terrible start to this new year, when we are hoping for less anger and hatred than we’ve had to deal with for the last year," Audrey Carlson said.

