BLANDING, Utah — Two Arizona murder suspects allegedly overpowered security officers in Utah while they were being transported to Pima County on Monday and escaped, officials say.

Authorities are looking for Blane Barksdale, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, who made the officers stop about 20 minutes north of St. Johns, Arizona on Highway 191.

They overpowered the officers and fled on foot and are now believed to be driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck with damage on the front passenger side and rear bumper damage. There's a black diamond sticker on the back window.

The vehicle, registered to a couple out of Show Low, has a license plate No. 127XTY.

Authorities say the Barksdale's should be considered dangerous. It's unknown if they are armed, as they had no weapons at the time of their escape.

Blane Barksdale is associated with the Aryan Brotherhood, the Hells Angels OMG and has ties to Mexican organized crime and cartel members, the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center says.

He allegedly has a swastika, Aryan Brotherwood and peckerwood tattoo. Authorities say Blane knows he is going back to prison for life and has talked before about "shooting it out with law enforcement."

The couple is accused of killing an elderly man in Tucson and setting a Tucson home on fire.

They are facing first-degree murder, burglary and arson charges for the death of 72-year-old Frank Bligh, per KVOA. His remains have yet to be found and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Susan Barksdale has "extensive" training and experience with various firearms. Officials say Bligh had more than 100 firearms stolen from his home at the time of the murder, the majority of which are unaccounted for still. It's possible some of those weapons may be stashed somewhere in northern Arizona, according to authorities.

Officials say it's unknown where the Barksdale's are headed. They own property just outside of Show Low/Pinetop in Vernon. They may have associates in Springerville and Tucson.

It's believed the Barksdale's may have hidden in a ranch outside Benson, Arizona after the Tucson murder and may have also temporarily fled to Mexico before they were arrested in New York earlier this year.