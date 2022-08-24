Investigators say two guys in a vehicle stopped and opened fire with semi-automatic guns.

WASHINGTON — Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to DC Police.

The Metropolitan Police Department were called to North Capitol and O Street, Northwest, around 12:50 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds, who were pronounced deceased on the scene. Three others had walked into nearby hospitals to be treated, police said. Their conditions are unknown. All of the victims were adults, police said.

Through an initial investigation, it was determined that a "small, black SUV" driving southbound on North Capital Street, turned right on O Street and stopped in front of a building. At least two suspects exited the car and started shooting with semi-automatic guns at people on the street, before driving away westbound on O Street.

"This appears to be an open-air drug market," Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict said. "MPD routinely polices this area and makes arrest for narcotics possession ... This is an ongoing problem for us so we need the community's help to continue to quell the disturbance in this area."

The police department reports that the 1300 block of North Capitol Street NW, between O Street and New York Avenue NW, will be closed until further notice due to the police activity in the area. Commuters are advised to avoid the area and watch for MPD directions as closures are subject to change.

DC Police also put out a tweet with a suspect car they are looking for.

A nearby elementary school, Mundo Verde Bilingual Public Charter School, on P Street NW, was temporarily on lockdown as the shooting unfolded. The school texted parents saying that all students and staff were safe and they advised any parents nearby to stay in their cars until the scene was clear.

"Our Cook campus was in lockdown due to a drive-by shooting at 12:50 p.m.," the school's text alert said. "All students are staff are safe inside the building. We received the all clear from MPD and will begin dismissal procedures shortly. If driving, avoid North Capital and O Street."

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.