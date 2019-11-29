LONDON, UK — Police say the stabbings and shooting at London Bridge has been declared a “terrorist incident” and that a man was shot dead.

The Metropolitan Police’s Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu says the suspect who died was wearing a hoax explosive vest.

Police have said say several people have stabbed, though it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt nor the extent of their injuries. Basu did not address the number of injured in his statement Friday.

Police tweeted the following update at 9:22 a.m. Central time:

"At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible."

Earlier in the day witness video on Twitter showed police standing at the bridge with guns drawn on a person.

Police confirmed that earlier there were reports of a number of people injured in an apparent stabbing.

A group of men were on London Bridge and there "appeared to be a fight going on when" armed police then quickly arrived and shots were fired, the BBC reported.

Police confirmed one person was shot by officers.

Witness video showed one person on the ground, although it's unclear if that is the suspect or a victim.

Other witness videos show police yelling at bystanders and pedestrians in nearby streets to "move back."

