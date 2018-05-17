A school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured, according to police.

The school bus was on its side on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive with its front end sheared off.

Hackettstown Police Sgt. Darren Tynan told The Record that multiple people were taken to a hospital.

The extent of their injuries wasn't known.

Images from the scene show a yellow school bus tipped over along the side of the road, with school children and emergency workers milling about.

The scene of a bus crash on Route 80 in Mount Olive May 17, 2018.

Bob Karp/DailyRecord.com

"There's an incredible emergency response from throughout Morris County and by State Police. It's a horrific scene," Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told The Record.

Terrible school bus crash Route 80 Mt. Olive. We’re on the scene @dailyrecord @northjersey pic.twitter.com/Lvks3hdl6U — William Westhoven (@wwesthoven) May 17, 2018

