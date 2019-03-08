EL PASO, Texas — There are multiple victims after a deadly shooting Saturday morning at a mall in El Paso, Texas, and one person is in custody, according to police. The El Paso Police Department did not have specifics on the numbers of those killed or injured.

El Paso police spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news conference that initial calls about a shooter came in around 10 a.m., and first responders went out to Cielo Vista Mall. He said police are considering the shopping area, which includes a Walmart, an active homicide scene.

On Twitter, the police department urged people to stay clear of the area around the mall just off Interstate 10.

In a news conference, police said one person has been detained. Reports of multiple shooters have not been confirmed.

Police said multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported, and people at the scene were evacuated and taken to MacArthur Elementary school. Families who are looking for their loved ones should head to the school for more information.

The White House said that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation. The president tweeted about the "terrible shootings" in El Paso and said he had talked to the governor and pledged total support of the federal government.

There is no longer an active shooter at the scene, but the scene has not yet been deemed safe. Multiple areas are being investigated, including the Walmart next to the mall.

Federal agents from Dallas were on their way to assist El Paso police. They urged people to refrain from posting first responder activity on social media.

A statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will be traveling to the border city this afternoon. He called the shooting "a heinous and senseless act of violence, and said the state "will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act."

On Twitter, Abbott thanked first responders for their work.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke also tweeted about the shooting, calling it "truly heartbreaking." The El Paso native and former Texas congressman urged people to follow directions given by emergency personnel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.