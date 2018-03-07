A new dad in Wisconsin is going viral for stepping in to "breastfeed" his newborn child when the mother was too sick to do so.

Maxamillian and April Neubauer of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin were excited to welcome their newborn baby girl, Rosalia, into the world. During her birth, April had two seizures and had to undergo an emergency c-section.

The parents had planned to have immediate skin on skin contact with the baby as soon as she was born, but April was still recovering from the seizures and c-section, and she was unable to breastfeed the baby right away.

That's when nurses suggested that Maxamillian nurse the baby in her place, using a supplemental nursing system. He was fitted with a "suction cup fake nipple" with a tube that would feed Rosalia baby formula.

"I am so thankful for my husband and couldn't have picked a better man to start this wonderful family with," April said in a photo posted to Instagram.

Maxamillian also posted a photo of himself nursing baby Rosalia to his own Instagram page. "I did it for the moms," he wrote.

