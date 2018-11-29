SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman says a Southwest Airlines agent in Southern California mocked her 5-year-old daughter's 'Abcde' name when they were preparing to board a flight home to Texas.

KABC-TV reported late Wednesday that Traci Redford accused a gate agent at Orange County's John Wayne Airport of laughing at her daughter's name and posting a photo of her boarding pass on social media.

The girl's name is spelled with the first five letters of the alphabet and is pronounced "AHB-sih-dee."

Redford says the family was pre-boarding because her daughter has epilepsy.

Name shaming? This Texas woman claims a @SouthwestAir agent made fun of her 5-year-old daughter's name as they were preparing to board their flight at @JohnWayneAir in Orange County.



Her daughter's name is Abcde (pronounced Ab-city). @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/iHpBPoakYI — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) November 28, 2018

She says she asked the agent to stop and that someone saw the social media post and notified Southwest.

Southwest issued a statement apologizing to the family. The airline says it has followed up with the employee.

