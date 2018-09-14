A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house in Wilmington, North Carolina as Hurricane Florence battered the coast on Friday.

These are the first confirmed fatalities from the Category 1 hurricane, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The father was also home, and he was taken to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. Officials did not know his condition as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

WPD can confirm the first two fatalities of Hurricane #Florence in Wilmington. A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house. The father was transported to NHRMC with injuries. https://t.co/FC5PAhuxig — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 14, 2018

The rescue was very difficult because of the large size of the tree, Wilmington Fire Department Chief Jon Mason said during a Friday afternoon press conference. Firefighters used heavy lifting, air bags and saws in what was an emotional rescue.

The photo below shows firefighters praying at the scene.

Firefighters pray at an operation to remove a tree that fell on a house injuring resident during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.

There have been numerous calls for fallen trees, according to officials, however they are not aware of any others where people are trapped.

