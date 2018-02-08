More than $170,000 has been raised as a reward to solicit information that assists in the safe return of Mollie Tibbetts, who has been missing for more than two weeks.

During a news conference Thursday, Tibbetts' mother, Laura Calderwood of Brooklyn, said her family believes Mollie is alive. Standing at a podium with family members behind her, she called on anyone who may have abducted the 20-year-old to release her.

In partnership with the Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, the family set up the "Bring Mollie Tibbetts home safe reward fund" for any information, which can be given anonymously, for the University of Iowa student's safe return.

Greg Willey, an official with Crime Stoppers, said the fund was set up with First State Bank in Brooklyn, across the street from where at least 10 cameras focused in on her mother as they announced the reward.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, $172,000 had been raised, Calderwood said.

"It is our greatest hope that if someone has her, that they would just release her and claim the money that we have raised for her freedom," she told reporters.

Laura Calderwood mother of the missing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts answers questions during a press conference announcing a "Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe Reward Fund" Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Rodney White/The Register

One of the most powerful moments came when Calderwood said she felt her daughter's presence each day. She called Tibbetts an "incredibly strong woman."

Her father, Rob Tibbetts, said his family wakes up early each day to do what they can to assist in the search. He called the fund "another tool in our arsenal," saying his daughter's disappearance will be solved by someone providing information.

"This is a fight for our daughter," he said.

Laura Calderwood and Rob Tibbetts parents of the missing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts during a press conference announcing a "Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe Reward Fund" Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Rodney White/The Register

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 800-452-1111 or 515-223-1400. Anonymous tips and donations can also be made at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

Willey said his organization has software that makes tips "encrypted and scrubbed," so authorities could not identify or contact the tipsters if they wanted. In the past, reward money has caused mothers to turn in their sons suspected of crimes, Willey said.

Tibbetts, 20, disappeared after running on the night of July 18 while dog-sitting at the home of her boyfriend and his brother on the western edge of Brooklyn, a city of about 1,500 residents in central Iowa. Her disappearance has gained national attention.

Investigators, with the help of FBI forensic experts, were tracking Tibbetts' digital footprint. That effort included sifting through data from her cellphone, social media accounts and a Fitbit, a physical activity tracker.

State investigators have said they pursue all leads and have conducted multiple searches. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said last week that detectives have not identified any suspects in Tibbetts' disappearance.

Asked Tuesday if investigators had identified any persons of interest, Kevin Winker, director of investigative operations at the Iowa Department of Public Safety, told reporters: "We are pursuing every lead that is available to us."

The avid runner stands at 5-foot-3 and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark-colored running shorts, a pink sports top and running shoes of an unknown color.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about Tibbetts contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-5679 or tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com.

Officials expect to update the public on their investigation again Friday.

Mollie Tibbett, 20, of Brooklyn, was last seen jogging on July 18, 2018. Officials continue to search for her.

Jenny Fiebelkorn/Special to the Register

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved