(CBS) -- A Missouri man hopes to walk out of prison today after serving nearly two decades for a murder he did not commit, in a case one judge called "manifest injustice." David Robinson was kept behind bars, even though another man confessed to the crime in 2004.

Robinson isn't the only one who says he's innocent; in February, a state judge agreed with him, and two weeks ago, the Missouri Supreme Court ordered his release.

And yet, Robinson remains in prison.

"Been a living nightmare. It's been an up-and-down rollercoaster," Robinson told "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty.

In 2001, Robinson was convicted of the murder of Sheila Box, a 36-year-old mother. She was found in her car a year earlier in Sikeston, Missouri, dead of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Box's daughter, Crystal King, was 17 when she lost her mom. "I was in disbelief," she told Moriarty. "It changed my world forever. I have memories of dancing with her in the living room. She was extremely beautiful, loving, and caring."

Police believed Robinson, who had a history of drug crimes, shot Box during a drug deal.

