DENVER — An eight-year-old girl who was missing for about 12 hours was located safely Monday morning, according to Denver police.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing person advisory just before 2:30 a.m. Monday for the girl who was last seen near the pool at 32nd Street and Champa Street in the Curtis Park neighborhood around 6 p.m. Sunday.

She was located around 6:30 Monday morning and is safe, according to Denver police.

