JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old Jacksonville girl.
Addison Terry is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 107 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank-top and black shorts.
She may be with Jade Seidel, 16, who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt.
Addison may be traveling to the Clay County area.
If you have any information, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.
