“What’s that scent? That’s the smell of success.”

That’s what the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in Australia wrote in their Twitter page after rescuing a miniature donkey from a septic tank Thursday.

The owners of the five-year-old donkey called firefighters to Morayfield after the animal fell down the concrete and got stuck, according to the Guardian.

The media outlet reported that authorities had to drain the tank and then use a large tripod with support slings to get the donkey out.

The animal left the incident unscathed.

“Not much else to say really. Job well done!” QFES said on their Twitter page.