MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the MolsonCoors complex amid reports of a possible shooting.

Molson Coors tweeted confirming that an "active situation" had occurred at their Milwaukee facility Wednesday. The company said they had been "working closely with the Milwaukee Police" and would provide updates. There have been multiple reports of a shooting involving possible fatalities. Firefighters and Police were said to have been seen entering the MolsonCoors campus weather ballistic gear.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a MolsonCoors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings. WISN reported that local hospitals have been put on mass casualty "lockdown".

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has arrived to the scene, but as of Wednesday afternoon had not made any public announcements.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.” TMJ-TV reported that facilities in the are including the MolsonCoors campus and a nearby school were on lockdown as police continued their investigation.

MolsonCoors holds tours for the public and is a popular stop for tourists visiting Milwaukee, but it was no immediately clear if tours were being held at the time of the incident. TMJ-TV reported seeing employees standing outside of the building talking.

