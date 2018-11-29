DELRAY BEACH, Florida (CBS) — A millionaire Lamborghini driver charged with driving drunk, killing an 82-year old Uber driver in Florida was sentenced to two years on house arrest after pleading guilty Tuesday morning.

A judge sentenced Roger Wittenberns for the crash that killed Gerald Smith on US 1, just north of downtown Delray Beach in 2016.

The plea deal originally consisted of Wittenberns spending two years in Palm Beach County Jail, but due to his age and medical health, he will be allowed to complete the two years on house arrest. He must complete 10 years probation and has to pay the family of the victim $20,000.

The State Attorney's Office said they agreed on the plea deal because, "there was a dispute over the speed that would’ve been an issue at trial.”

Wittenberns did apologize to the victim’s family, but his words just aren’t enough.

“On the afternoon of Sept. 21, 2016 our lives changed forever,” read prosecutor Danielle Sheriff. “Our family misses him deeply every day. We miss his voice laughter and his joy."

The Uber driver’s three sons are in Canada and couldn't make it to the hearing.

Instead, the prosecutor called them so they could hear her read their letter to the man who took their fathers life.

“ His actions caused deep sorrow in our family,” Sheriff said.

Police said Wittenberns was traveling at least 75 miles an hour when he crashed into Smith, who was pulling out from a cross street. They also said the woman who's now his wife ordered 12 alcoholic drinks within a 2-hour period before the crash.

Smith was on his way home. His wife had dinner waiting for him on the table, but he never made it.

“ His blatant disregard for the law and lack of common sense not only injured himself, his family, but ours as well,” Sheriff read.

In court on Monday, Wittenberns owned up to his mistake.

“ I should not have been drinking any alcohol and then getting behind the wheel of my car,” he said.

He also apologized to the Smith family.

“ I am extremely apologetic for all the days Mr. Smith will be missing with his children and grandchildren,” Wittenberns said.

His attorney, Marc Shiner, told CBS12 News his client is truly sorry.

“You could never say what you really feel when something like this happens," Shiner said. "It’s impossible to really open up your heart. He hopes the family finds some solace in what he said."

Wittenberns' poor health is one reason the court agreed to the house arrest and not jail.

He will also pay $20,000 in restitution to Smith’s three sons.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved