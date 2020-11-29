x
Mike Tyson returns to ring shows glimpse of destructive prime; match ends draw

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. had impressive moments during a fight that was ruled a draw by the WBC judges at ringside.

LOS ANGELES — Mike Tyson showed glimpses of his destructive prime during the 54-year-old boxing icon’s return to the ring for a lively exhibition bout with 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. 

Both fighters had impressive moments during a fight that was ruled a draw by the WBC judges at ringside. Tyson and Jones fought eight two-minute rounds, and both emerged smiling from a highly unusual event at Staples Center. 

The former heavyweight champion of the world’s return to the ring after a 15-year absence attracted international attention, and Iron Mike did his best to show the form that made him a legend to a generation of boxing fans. 

