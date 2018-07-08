Shaun Weiss, an actor best known for his role in "The Mighty Ducks" was arrested Saturday in California on public intoxication charges, police said.

Weiss, 39, was taken to Butte County Jail after being arrested in Oroville, California for being under the influence of drugs, according to the Oroville Public Safety Department. He was released and no further action will be taken by authorities, police said.

Weiss appeared in all three "Mighty Ducks" movies as Goldberg. He made his acting debut in 1986 on "Pee-wee's Playhouse," according to his IMDB page. His most recent acting credit came in the short film "Netflix & Chill" in 2016.

He also appeared in "Charles in Charge," "Boy Meets World," "Freaks and Geeks," and "The King of Queens," among other projects.

Weiss started acting at age 6. He attended Pascack Valley High School and in a 1995 interview with The Record, a part of the USA TODAY Network, spoke of missing several months of school at a time to make movies.

