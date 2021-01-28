Michael Thompson, 69, has been in prison for over 20 years on charges that stem from a marijuana sale.

A Flint man, who spent over two decades of his life behind bars for charges that originated from a marijuana sale, was released Thursday morning and greeted by his daughter.

"25 years is a long time," Michael Thompson said after being released from the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson.

Thompson, 69, was charged after selling marijuana to an informant in 1994. A subsequent search of his home led to weapons charges and habitual offender charge that would have kept him behind bars for at least 42 years.

Thompson would not have been eligible for parole until 2038, had he not been granted clemency, which commuted his sentence making him eligible for parole immediately.

His story has garnered national attention and was shared by celebrities and activists. Thousands of letters were sent to the governor's office last year in support of his release.

Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, who called the sentence "grossly disproportionate," also penned letters in support of Thompson.

Rashawnda Littles, Thompson's daughter, was 19 when her father went to prison.

"I can't believe this. Today, it feels like I'm in a dream. But I'm happy It's finally over," Littles said just before her father was released.

His release comes after he also contracted COVID-19 in August after a widespread outbreak at the Muskegon Correctional Facility. He was moved to the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson, Mich., where he was released at 4 a.m. Thursday. He was reunited there with his daughter, Rawshanda Littles, who was 19 when her father went to prison.

During his time in prison, Thompson has also had a 'remarkable' record with only two tickets for low level issues in the last nearly 25 years, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He spent time mentoring other men in prison, many of whom submitted letters in support of his clemency.

Thompson became emotional Thursday talking about the need for reform.

"I just hope somebody can hear me," he said. "Those guys are human beings, and the way they treat them is not good and hopefully prison reform will help."

Thompson's last request for commutation was denied by former Gov. Rick Snyder and he had to wait two years before filing again.

His petition for clemency was submitted back in February, but his parole board hearing didn't happen until mid-November. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer granted Thompson and three other people clemency in late December, which made the men parole eligible. All four men were to be released Thursday, per the MDOC.

“For these four men, today has been a long time in the making. It represents the ending of their debt to society and the beginning of an opportunity for better days. It’s also a chance to reconnect with their families, neighborhoods, and communities in a way that proves our commitment to second chances and providing pathways to full participation in civic life," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist in a statement Thursday. "Governor Whitmer and I will continue to prioritize a more equitable and just criminal legal system, and every step forward is a step in the right direction."

