First lady Melania Trump will attend a reception for Gold Star families Monday, her first public appearance since being hospitalized for several days last month.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirmed to The Hill and CNN on Sunday that Trump would be joining her husband at the private event honoring families of U.S. military members killed in battle.

Mrs. Trump was hospitalized May 14 when she underwent a kidney embolization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House said the procedure was to treat a "benign kidney condition." The first lady, 48, remained in the hospital until May 19, when she was spotted returning to the White House.

While few details have been released about Trump's treatment, an embolization is a procedure that blocks blood flow to a problem area of the body.

As the first lady remained out of sight, rumors began circulating about her absence. Trump herself took note of the attention by tweeting Wednesday that she was "feeling great & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!"

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

The reception, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, marks the first public event for Trump since May 10, when she and President Trump welcomed home three freed American prisoners who had been held captive in North Korea.

Trump's spokesperson also confirmed to The Hill Sunday that the first lady will not attend the G7 Summit or Singapore meeting with President Trump later this month.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM